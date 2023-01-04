Ballentine Partners LLC Has $8.96 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.60. 907,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,518,540. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $402.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

