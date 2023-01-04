Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $994,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $148.85. 12,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,091. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $234.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.56 and a 200 day moving average of $158.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

