Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 2,324 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $5.50 on Wednesday, hitting $352.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,854. The company has a market capitalization of $338.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

