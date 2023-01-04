Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 1,628 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $24,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $95.38. 90,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,610,354. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.53 and a 200 day moving average of $96.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

