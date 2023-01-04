Balentine LLC Sells 7,789 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $136.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of -96.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.40 and its 200-day moving average is $127.49.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

