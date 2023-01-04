Balentine LLC Sells 514 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Balentine LLC trimmed its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $357,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 327,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.4 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $93.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $119.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day moving average of $95.28.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.