Balentine LLC Sells 3,188 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $349.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.52.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

