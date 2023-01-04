Balentine LLC Reduces Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Balentine LLC lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $540.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $530.33 and a 200 day moving average of $497.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $364.62 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.