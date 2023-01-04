Balentine LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,309 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,860,000 after purchasing an additional 53,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,146,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,222,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 550,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $219.63 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $280.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.57.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.