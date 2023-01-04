Balentine LLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Balentine LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 165.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,661 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,583 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,544 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.9% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Trading Up 1.3 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.07.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.