Balentine LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Balentine LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Southern by 3.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Southern by 3.7% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus lifted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

