Balentine LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Balentine LLC cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Corteva by 294.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

