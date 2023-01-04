Balentine LLC Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,645 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.32.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

