Balancer Market Capitalization Achieves $250.53 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $250.53 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can now be purchased for $5.40 or 0.00032106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002895 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00476506 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.95 or 0.02232971 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,119.96 or 0.30491537 BTC.
About Balancer
Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,473,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,377,859 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Balancer
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars.
