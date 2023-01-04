B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:RILYM)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

