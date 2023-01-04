Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Short Interest Update

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 20.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 173.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 54.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $73.13. 4,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,742. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Axsome Therapeutics

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.42.

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Further Reading

