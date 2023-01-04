Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Short Interest Up 12.4% in December

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 325,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

In related news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at $481,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of AX opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $207.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

