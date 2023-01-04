Axie Infinity Hits Market Capitalization of $668.40 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $668.40 million and approximately $68.99 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $6.68 or 0.00039448 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,125,903 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,125,814.25656797 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.71754453 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 283 active market(s) with $71,596,748.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

