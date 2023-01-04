Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNA. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -0.04. Avidity Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 1,950.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth $78,000.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.