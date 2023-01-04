AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Short Interest Update

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 5,420,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.
AvePoint Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:AVPT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,157. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $6.70.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Research analysts forecast that AvePoint will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVPT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of AvePoint to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvePoint (AVPT)
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.