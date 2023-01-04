AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Short Interest Update

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 5,420,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

AvePoint Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AVPT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,157. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Research analysts forecast that AvePoint will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AvePoint by 227.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after buying an additional 7,220,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AvePoint by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AvePoint by 481.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,091,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 904,054 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AvePoint by 303.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 880,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 662,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP grew its holdings in AvePoint by 16.6% during the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 4,163,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 592,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVPT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of AvePoint to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

AvePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

Featured Stories

