AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
AVEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jonestrading cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $133,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,026,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.66% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $30.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.