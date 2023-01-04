Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,771 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $15,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 165.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 2,786.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of AVTR opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

