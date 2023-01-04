Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is B&D White Capital Company LLC’s 4th Largest Position

B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 11,205.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 401,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397,792 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $25,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.30. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $81.26.

