AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises about 6.0% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $17,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 144.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $55,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,229.88, for a total value of $23,148,384.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,624,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,229.88, for a total transaction of $23,148,384.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,624,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,984 shares of company stock valued at $65,751,458 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,431.09. 318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,331. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,469.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,287.02.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $25.69 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

