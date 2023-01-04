Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Update

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 720,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. SEB Equities downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

Autoliv Price Performance

NYSE:ALV traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.55. 752,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $108.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.34.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 60.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

