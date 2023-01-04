Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0065 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Shares of ATDRY opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATDRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 565 ($6.81) to GBX 550 ($6.63) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 640 ($7.71) to GBX 610 ($7.35) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.31) to GBX 635 ($7.65) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 418 ($5.04) to GBX 441 ($5.31) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $592.29.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.