Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Trading 25.4% Lower This Week

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $5.99 million and $3,410.68 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00003340 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a token. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

