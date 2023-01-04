Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $628,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 154,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 30,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.