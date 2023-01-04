Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $481,000 Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,038,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,520,000 after buying an additional 1,066,872 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 86,232.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,985,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,935 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after purchasing an additional 139,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 266.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,492,000 after purchasing an additional 940,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

