Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $1.49 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $214.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.80. The firm has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $288.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 99.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

