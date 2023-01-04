Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $39.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.