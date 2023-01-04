Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys 154 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in American Water Works by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.30 and its 200 day moving average is $147.38. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $184.78.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.