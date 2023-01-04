Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires 1,029 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,642 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,492,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,020,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $86,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

HYLS opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $47.94.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

