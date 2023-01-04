ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Short Interest Down 9.5% in December

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 616,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on ATI Physical Therapy from $1.40 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ATI Physical Therapy to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of ATI Physical Therapy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATIP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $156.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 61.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

Featured Articles

