ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Raised by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $549.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $225.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $558.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.32. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $793.63.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KBC Securities lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($510.64) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

