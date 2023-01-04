Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashford in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Ashford alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. 7,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. Ashford has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $21.74.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $164.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ashford

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.