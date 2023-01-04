ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Trading Up 3%

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 15,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 135,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

ARHT Media Trading Up 3.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05.

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.03 million during the quarter.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

