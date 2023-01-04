Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Raised to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ARBK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Compass Point downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright cut Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

