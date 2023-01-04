Ardor Price Hits $0.0673 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $67.20 million and $1.95 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00071531 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00060435 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001113 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009265 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023386 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001451 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003712 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000122 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
