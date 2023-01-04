Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Shares Down 3.4%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 5,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 659,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ASC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.
Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 2.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $547.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
