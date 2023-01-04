Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Update

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the November 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance
ASC stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.18. 1,265,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
Featured Stories
