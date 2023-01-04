Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Update

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the November 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

ASC stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.18. 1,265,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

