Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,505 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,111 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 20.6% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,193 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 41.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 29.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 338,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 577.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,050,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 895,621 shares during the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCO shares. Barclays started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 59.43% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $916.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

