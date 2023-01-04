Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC reduced its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,584 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 903.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 97,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,339,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,765 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 229,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,748,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 68,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $89.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.25 and its 200-day moving average is $86.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.