Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Down to $134.00

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $134.00, but opened at $128.65. Arch Resources shares last traded at $130.45, with a volume of 2,932 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Arch Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.01.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $863.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.73 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 111.61% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $10.75 per share. This represents a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Arch Resources by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arch Resources by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

