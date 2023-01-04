Arcblock (ABT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.40 Million

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000622 BTC on exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $10.40 million and approximately $387,367.07 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arcblock

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

