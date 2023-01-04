Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $0.28 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $850,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

