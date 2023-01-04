Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

