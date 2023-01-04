Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Shares Down 1.2%

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 40.60 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 40.90 ($0.49). 17,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 631,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.40 ($0.50).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 32.01. The stock has a market cap of £76.22 million and a P/E ratio of 1,363.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Appreciate Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift card; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer voucher; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency; single store gift cards and vouchers; flexecash cards and e-codes; and corporate gifted cards and vouchers, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online voucher site.

