Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of APO stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $62.81. 1,845,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. The business had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1,395.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

