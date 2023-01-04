Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $11.65 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $11.65 million and $729,737.04 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00071500 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00060895 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023529 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003663 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

